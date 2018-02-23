A high-pressure system has become the dominant feature across the area resulting in a much drier and stable atmosphere with brisk winds during the next 24 hours.

As a result of this, the Flood Watch is discontinued.

Meanwhile, the dissipating frontal boundary will generate some weak instability over the southern Windward.

Rough seas are expected with waves peaking up to 15.0 feet during the next 12 hours.

Seas are expected to begin subsiding thereafter as surface winds become lighter.

A small-craft warning and a high surf advisory are in effect for above normal seas and high winds until 12 noon on Saturday.

Small-craft operators, persons living near the coast and other sea users, particularly on the northern and eastern coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.