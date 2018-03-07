Large swells propagating southwards from a deep-layered low-pressure system in the North Atlantic will continue to affect the eastern Caribbean for at least another 36 hours.

As a consequence, the HIGH-SURF ADVISORY and SMALL-CRAFT WARNING for Dominica have been extended until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, 8th March, 2018.

Large northerly to north-westerly swells of at least 3.0 to 3.5m (10 to 12 ft) and dangerous rip-currents will continue to affect the coastal waters, particularly the northern and western coastlines around Dominica into Thursday, 8th March, 2018, creating unsafe conditions for small-craft operators.

This activity will become even more adverse at times of high tide.

Thus, sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

A Small-Craft Warning means in this case that seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) are already affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.