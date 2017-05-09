The Dominica Meteorological Service has warned that a flood warning may be issued for Dominica by Wednesday because of an increase in shower activity.

This as a dissipating frontal boundary is expected to affect Dominica with an increase in moisture and instability.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

In the meantime, weak unstable conditions will continue to produce cloudiness and scattered showers across the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.