The Meteorological Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Dominica until 6:00 pm on Friday as a trough system affects the island.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring and will occur during the warning period

A trough system has been generating unstable weather conditions across Dominica since Wednesday night.

Cloudiness, shower activity, and possible isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue to affect Dominica up to Saturday afternoon.

Data indicated that sections of the island have experienced 2 to 3 inches or up to 75mm of rainfall up to Thursday evening.

Reports have also indicated a rise in the levels of some rivers, blocked roadways and temporary flooding of some roadways.

·As a result of the saturated soil conditions and the projection for additional shower activity, persons in areas prone to FLOODING, LANDSLIDES and FALLING ROCKS are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as these hazards are already occurring.

Be on the lookout for fast rising waters. Motorists and pedestrian should not attempt to cross flooded road or water-ways. TURN AROUND DO NOT DROWN.

Sea conditions will deteriorate in the areas of showers and thunderstorms due to gusty winds. Mariners and other users of the sea should exercise caution.

This warning may be further extended should conditions become necessary.