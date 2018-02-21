A high-pressure system will remain the dominant feature across the Lesser Antilles during the next 12 to 18 hours maintaining a strong trade wind flow.

Thereafter, by tonight into Thursday, a dissipating frontal boundary is projected to move southward across the island chain resulting in a further increase in cloudiness and shower activity across Dominica particularly on Thursday into Friday.

As a result, a Flood Watch will be in effect for Dominica as of 6:00 pm this evening.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution during the period.

Rough seas are expected with waves peaking up to 10.0 feet during today.

A further increase to peak between 12.0 to 15.0 feet is anticipated by after midnight into Friday. A small craft warning and a high surf advisory are in effect for above normal seas and high winds.

Small craft operators, persons living near the coast and other sea users, particularly on the northern and eastern coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.