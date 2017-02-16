Dominica Meteorological Service has issued a warning as northerly swells are expected to affect the west coast today, Thursday, February 16.

“All sea users and persons living near the coast are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution,” the service said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system is the dominant feature resulting in a relatively dry atmosphere across the area.

“However, low-level clouds moving westward are expected to produce an increase in cloudiness and some scattered showers mainly across the southern portion of the island chain during the next 24 hours,” the statement said. “Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet.”