The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising Dominicans to be prepared as Tropical Storm Kirk approaches the island chain.

Fitzroy Pascal of the ODM said that preparation for the arrival of the storm should be rushed to completion by this evening or early Thursday morning.

“The possible hazards associated with Tropical Storm Kirk, moderate to heavy rainfall which could call life-threatening flash flooding and produce damage to property,” he said on state-owned DBS Radio.

He stated that people in compromised structures, including those with tarpaulin, should exercise caution and make plans for sheltering and evacuation at the earliest possible time.

He said important documents such as passports, birth and marriage certificates at the like, should be properly secured.

“And just a gentle reminder of basic recommended items for your emergency kit: one gallon of water per person; food for at least three days, battery-powered radio, your flashlight, your batteries, your first aid kit; your cell phones, make sure they are properly charged, prescription medication and glasses,” he said.

He stated that hurricane shelters might be opened this evening at 6:00.

Pascal said a comprehensive announcement will be made this evening at 5:00.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Dominica.

This means that tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across the island by Thursday and continue into Friday.