A trough system is expected to approach Dominica and will bring increased showers and cloudiness from late Friday into Friday night, according to the Dominica Meteorological Service.

“The high-pressure system will be interrupted later today as a low-level trough is expected to approach the area,” a report said. “This is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness and shower activity across the island chain by late afternoon into tonight.”

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.