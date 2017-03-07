The Dominica Meteorological Service is warning that Dominica will experience increased shower activity beginning later today (Tuesday) into Friday.

Additionally, rough seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours peaking near 12 feet in northerly swells.

The increased shower activity is due to weak unstable conditions generated by a dissipation frontal boundary.

Because of that, the Service is warning that persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution particularly from Wednesday night through to the weekend. An increase in wind speeds will be maintained.

In terms of the rough seas, a further increase to peak near 14 feet can be expected by Thursday and Friday together with a further increase in wind speeds.

A Small Craft Warning and a High Surf Advisory are in effect for above normal seas and brisk winds.

All users of the sea, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution, the Dominica Meteorological Service has warned.