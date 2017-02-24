Rough seas to affect DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 9:29 AM
The Meteorological Services is advising caution as rough seas are expected to affect the island’s coastline from tonight into tomorrow.
This is due to northerly swells and all users of the sea and persons living near the coast are told to be vigilant and exercise caution.
Meanwhile, a high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the area.
This is expected to result in a relatively dry atmosphere across the island during the next 24 hours.
A few brief scattered showers can be expected mainly during the cooler morning and late afternoon.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.