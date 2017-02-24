The Meteorological Services is advising caution as rough seas are expected to affect the island’s coastline from tonight into tomorrow.

This is due to northerly swells and all users of the sea and persons living near the coast are told to be vigilant and exercise caution.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the area.

This is expected to result in a relatively dry atmosphere across the island during the next 24 hours.

A few brief scattered showers can be expected mainly during the cooler morning and late afternoon.