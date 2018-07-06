Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Mid-Atlantic.

At 11:00 am the center of the depression was located near latitude 10.2 North, longitude 41.4 West or 2,230 KM east south-east of the Lesser Antilles.

The depression is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h).

A fast westward to west-northwestward motion is expected through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is possible, and the depression could become a tropical storm later today or on Friday.

The system is forecast to degenerate into an open trough east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend.