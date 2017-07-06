The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression number four which formed in the Tropical Atlantic at 11:00 pm last night.

At 5:00 am, the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 13.2 north, longitude 40.0 west or about 1435 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west north west near 16 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gust.

The depression is not expected to become a tropical storm.

The depression will continue to be monitored and is expected just north east of the area on Saturday.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce an increase in cloudiness, shower and possible thunderstorm activity across the area by Saturday into Sunday.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, a westward moving tropical wave interacting with a weak trough is expected to produce cloudiness, scattered shower and possible isolated thunderstorms across parts of the island chain during the next 24 hours.