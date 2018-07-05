Tropical Storm Beryl forms; expects to weaken before hitting CaribbeanUSA Today - Thursday, July 5th, 2018 at 3:22 PM
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Beryl on Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.
As of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Beryl had winds of 40 mph and was moving to the west at 16 mph.
It was located about 1,330 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.
The storm should fall apart by the time it reaches the Lesser Antilles. That’s due to strong wind shear, dry air, and dust, which should all combine to weaken the system, AccuWeather said.
“Upper-level winds will become hostile well before the system approaches the Lesser Antilles this weekend,” according to Weather Channel meteorologist Jonathan Erdman. “These shearing winds should rip the system apart. Dry air is also plentiful near the system and will likely play some weakening role.”
Even if it weakens it way still bring a lot of rain and with the state of or drainage system can spell trouble. Lets not forget Erika. Our gov has failed us so people prepare yourselves. You cannot leave it to others. We all know what happened recently.