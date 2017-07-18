At 5am, the center of Tropical storm Don was located near latitude 11.5 North and longitude 56.2 West or about 250 miles east southeast of Barbados.

Don is moving westward near 18 mph with maximum sustained winds up to 50 mph.

Don is expected to move mainly across the southern portion of the island chain by tonight into early Wednesday and watches and warnings have been issued for some of the islands from St. Lucia and further south.

Tropical storm force winds extend up to 35 miles from the center.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles are advised to continue to monitor the progress of this system and to take the necessary precautionary actions.

This system is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, showers, possible thunderstorm activity and gusty winds across the area today into tomorrow, Wednesday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the eastern coast, should exercise caution.