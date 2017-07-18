Tropical Storm Don approaching southern portion of regionDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 18th, 2017 at 9:40 AM
At 5am, the center of Tropical storm Don was located near latitude 11.5 North and longitude 56.2 West or about 250 miles east southeast of Barbados.
Don is moving westward near 18 mph with maximum sustained winds up to 50 mph.
Don is expected to move mainly across the southern portion of the island chain by tonight into early Wednesday and watches and warnings have been issued for some of the islands from St. Lucia and further south.
Tropical storm force winds extend up to 35 miles from the center.
Interests in the Lesser Antilles are advised to continue to monitor the progress of this system and to take the necessary precautionary actions.
This system is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, showers, possible thunderstorm activity and gusty winds across the area today into tomorrow, Wednesday.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the eastern coast, should exercise caution.
Does everyone no why this subject has not generated any comments until now?It is not of political interest. So let me be the first to comment. My comment on the subject matter stems from my observations since the start of the hurricane season. The majority of the waves and depressions formed so far this year are at the lower latitude. How many storms have affected Trinidad during the last ten years? Barbados is seldomly affected by these weather systems but not this season. Is it a warning to these islands. The bible says that the Lord has his way in the whirlwind and in the storms. Young’s Literal Translation Jehovah is slow to anger, and great in power, And Jehovah doth not entirely acquit, In a hurricane and in a tempest is His way, And a cloud is the dust of His feet.Nahum 1:3