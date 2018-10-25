Tropical Storm Kirk forms in AtlanticDominica News Online - Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 at 12:58 PM
Tropical Storm Kirk has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
At 11:00 am the center of Kirk was located near latitude 8.3 North, longitude 23.6 West.
Kirk is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h) and a westward to west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected to continue through tonight.
A faster westward motion across the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected Sunday through Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is forecast through Sunday, with little change in intensity forecast on Monday and Tuesday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km), mainly to the northwest of the center.
Kirk is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles by Thursday next week.
Residents are advised to keep informed of these systems and the Meteorological Services will provide the necessary updates.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.