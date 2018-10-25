Tropical Storm Kirk has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

At 11:00 am the center of Kirk was located near latitude 8.3 North, longitude 23.6 West.

Kirk is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h) and a westward to west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected to continue through tonight.

A faster westward motion across the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected Sunday through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast through Sunday, with little change in intensity forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km), mainly to the northwest of the center.

Kirk is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles by Thursday next week.

Residents are advised to keep informed of these systems and the Meteorological Services will provide the necessary updates.