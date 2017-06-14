Tropical wave affecting DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 at 8:53 AM
A westward moving tropical wave will continue to generate an increase in cloudiness with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the southern and central portions of the island chain during the next 24 hours.
Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution during today.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should exercise caution.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.