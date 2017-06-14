A westward moving tropical wave will continue to generate an increase in cloudiness with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the southern and central portions of the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution during today.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should exercise caution.