A tropical wave is presently affecting Dominica while Weather Forecaster and Acting Senior Meteorological Officer, Mashall Alexander, has warned Dominicans to exercise vigilance as the peak of the 2018 Hurricane Season approaches.

September is generally the most active month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“We are just advising the public to remain vigilant and in a state of readiness and to continue to monitor and stay informed,” he stated on Wednesday morning.

He said citizens should not listen to rumors and should not spread rumors.

“The season has been downgraded with less activity expected but we must remember that it only takes one,” he stated.

He said a tropical wave will affect the island from today, Wednesday, August 29, to Thursday, August 30.

“This wave is showing no signs of development but we are expecting showers and possible thunderstorm activity,” Alexander stated. “Therefore we are advising people in areas prone to flooding, landslide and falling rocks to exercise caution during today and tomorrow.”

He stated that a relative improvement in conditions is expected by Friday.

“We will continue to update the public in our weather reports on our websites that is weather.gov.dm and our Facebook page ‘Dominica Met’,” he noted. “Again the advice is preparation and pray for the best.”