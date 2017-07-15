A westward moving tropical wave located in the Tropical Atlantic is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles by tonight into Friday.

This will result in an increase in cloudiness, shower and thunderstorm activity on Friday into early Saturday.

The presence of dry Saharan air and dust continue to hinder the development of these waves.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.

It should be noted that a greater degree of cloudiness, more frequent rainfall and higher rainfall amounts are normally experienced across the east coast and interior of Dominica.