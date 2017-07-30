A Tropical Wave is expected to affect Dominica on Thursday night with an increase in showers and possible isolated thunderstorm.

The Met Office is advising persons prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks to exercise caution.

Another Tropical Wave is expected to approach the area by late Saturday into Sunday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.

Meanwhile, a low-level trough is expected to produce cloudiness and scattered showers mainly across the northern portion of the island chain on Thursday.