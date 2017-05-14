Moisture and instability associated with a trough system will continue to generate cloudiness, shower activity and isolated thunderstorms mainly across the Leeward Islands and the southern portion of the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Dry sinking air is expected to restrict significant showers across Dominica during today. However, a westward moving tropical wave is expected to result in shower activity across the island by late afternoon.

As a result, persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise some caution.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.