Moisture and instability associated with a trough system will continue to generate cloudiness, shower activity, and isolated thunderstorms mainly across the northern and central portions of the island chain, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours.

Additionally, a westward moving tropical wave is expected to enhance instability across the area late tonight into Friday.

As a result, persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise caution as flash flooding is possible during the period.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.