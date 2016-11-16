Moisture and instability associated with a trough system are expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and possible thunderstorm activity across the area during the next 12 to 24 hours. Breezy conditions will be maintained.

Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to continue to exercise caution.

The high pressure system centered over the north- Atlantic has weakened marginally but continues to generate surface winds of 20 to 25 knots (23 to 29 mph) and easterly sea- swells of 2.0 to 3.0 metres (7 to 10 ft) which will continue to affect Dominica and the eastern Caribbean for at least another 24 hours.

As a consequence, a SMALL-CRAFT ADVISORY is now in effect for Dominica from 6:00 a.m today 22nd December through 6:00 a.m tomorrow, Friday 23rd December, 2016.

A small-craft Advisory means that winds speeds of 20 to 25 knots (23 to 29 mph) and/or seas of 2 to 3 m (7 to 10 ft) are forecast to affect the marine area.

Sea-bathers should also continue to exercise caution.