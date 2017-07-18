The Meteorological Service has announced that Dominica will be experiencing unstable weather conditions from feeder bands of Tropical Storm Don.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies and hazy and windy conditions are expected with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The public must be mindful of the feeder bands and high seas associated with the system which could affect the area.

Seas are expected to be moderate with swells up to eight feet.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks and small craft operators and sea bathers, especially on the eastern coast, are advised to exercise caution, the Met Office said.

The Met Office is also reminding the public to be watchful and prepared as we are currently in the hurricane season.