Beryl will remain a hurricane when it reaches the Lesser Antilles late Sunday into Monday, forecasters are now predicting.

It is expected to weaken when it reaches the eastern Caribbean Sea on Monday.

At 11:00 am Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.7 North, longitude 46.5 West.

Beryl is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h).

A faster westward to west-northwestward motion is expected to begin over the weekend and continue through early next week.

On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h)

with higher gusts.