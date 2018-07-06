UPDATE: Beryl to remain a hurricane when it reaches Lesser AntillesDominica News Online - Friday, July 6th, 2018 at 8:41 AM
Beryl will remain a hurricane when it reaches the Lesser Antilles late Sunday into Monday, forecasters are now predicting.
It is expected to weaken when it reaches the eastern Caribbean Sea on Monday.
At 11:00 am Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.7 North, longitude 46.5 West.
Beryl is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h).
A faster westward to west-northwestward motion is expected to begin over the weekend and continue through early next week.
On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h)
with higher gusts.
8 Comments
If the government of Dominica does not get serious…there will be no more Dominica in every sense of the words NO MORE. 50% of homes with STILL no lights…And tarpaulin for roof. C’mon man!!! THIS. IS. SAD. PRAY. PRAY WITHOUT CEASING!!!!
Who don’t hear will feel they say…. The more they leave corruption in power the more Jah will punish wicked people. It’s just sad that the innocent have to suffer too. Hope people open their eyes or else is more to come.
We as a nation went right back to our wicked ways after Maria. We didn’t learn anything from the lessons taught by teacher Maria. Politicking, gossiping, and taking part in all kinds of wicked and evil deeds. When we learn to live like brothers and sisters and come together under one roof only then will we be spared from natures wrath.
Bailey bridges all over the country get Ready to cut off all over the country. … heavy rains bridges gone … taPauline on house still.. maysiyay wI finish under that government..
12 inches is alot of rain. We are only in july. This is going be a long hurricane season. Prepare for flooding in Roseau and all those channel that were opened up by maria in the south especially.
Of course, prepare yourselves. Buy food, water, and secure your family and property. This is important. Does anyone know what will possibly happen? Whether Beryl will change its mind and go up the scale, or be a disastrous water storm, or just keep people in hopeless fear?
Be honest and answer this question. If you were the ONLY PERSON left on this planet with everything in tact, what would you do? would you really enjoy it?
Think about it because i am sure that your answer would be NO! This is because we are the salt of the earth! We give flavor to the earth and once we are gone it becomes tasteless. So too if we miss our destiny we will become tasteless.
“What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and loose his soul?” Satan himself would chose you over any other thing on this planet because of your soul. It is valuable! you are valuable!
You have been sent to have life to the fullest by God’s authority in the name of Jesus but satan’s goal is to block that hapiness
continuation:
Now that today you have listened to His voice harden not your heart! Now is the appointed time! We can begin by humbling ourselves before God in repentance. Ask the lord Jesus Christ to forgive you from your sin and prepare your heart to know Him so that He may eventually use you to do good and know what He has planned for your life.
Let us pray for one another, the sick, the hungry, the needy, the poor, the weak… let us help those who do not have a safe place, provide from our table for others but most of all, believe by faith in the lord Jesus Christ!
Many think of tomorrow but we must remember that we only know today! Tomorrow is not in our hands.
Are we going to gamble our eternity? or try Jesus?
Chose ye this day whom you shall serve but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!
Praise the name of Jesus!
This is another wake up call for all the division in this once loving country,get on you all knees and pray with each other,TOO MUCH HATE AND DIVISION.