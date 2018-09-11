Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton has called on citizens to exercise extreme care and caution as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches the island.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Tuesday.

Dominica is presently under a Hurricane Watch, although Isaac was downgraded to a tropical storm.

“The threat does not compare with the wind strength of Hurricane Maria, it is important that all our citizens exercise extreme care and caution since these winds can still cause serious damage,” he said.

In that regard, Linton urged Dominicans to heed seriously warnings issued by the authorities, “in particular we encourage fellow citizens who are living under tents or whose houses are still covered by tarpaulins or whose houses suffered structural damage during Maria that remains unresolved to seek more reliable shelter.”

He also advised people living close to ravines and other waterways to move to a more secure shelter since the storm may be accompanied by heavy rains.

“In addition be sure that you stock up at least three days of food, water, batteries and other essentials in the event that utilities are interrupted and the country sustains serious damage,” Linton advised.

He also called on citizens to look out for the elderly and others who may be alone in their homes and don’t have access to the Hurricane shelters where these are available.

“We continue to pray for our country and to bid our fellow citizens a safe and secure passage through the storm,” Linton said.