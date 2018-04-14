WEATHER ALERT: Trough system brings rain to DominicaDominica Meteorological Service - Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 at 8:33 AM
A surface to low-level trough is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower activity and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 to 48 hours.
Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet.
Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.