A surface to low-level trough is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower activity and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.