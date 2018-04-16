WEATHER ALERT: Trough system to affect DominicaDominica Meteorological Service - Monday, April 16th, 2018 at 12:24 PM
Moisture and instability associated with a trough system are expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower activity and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during the next 24 hours.
The activity is projected to linger into Wednesday under a moist southeasterly wind flow.
Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.
Small craft operators and sea bather, particularly on the eastern coast, are advised to exercise some caution.
4 Comments
Just would like to see most, if not all the people, with a proper roof over their heads and a steady source of income. Restoration of electricity is still a major problem,. All these suffering and inconveniences are driving people to the edge of their mental thresholds. Bad weather means sleepless nights for too many victims of Maria. Many more roofs should have been repaired since yesterday.
Thank you for keeping us informed. Please continue to do so.
Good Stuff. Let mother nature again show inadequacies of poor planning. Shut down the country skerrit!
Another cause of concern especially with this inept government that confirmed they could not protect us from Maria because while they were telling people not to listen to Q95, they could not see beyond their politics according to this article:http://amp.miamiherald.com/news/business/article208802464.html