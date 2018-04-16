Moisture and instability associated with a trough system are expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower activity and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during the next 24 hours.

The activity is projected to linger into Wednesday under a moist southeasterly wind flow.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.

Small craft operators and sea bather, particularly on the eastern coast, are advised to exercise some caution.