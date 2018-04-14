A surface to low-level trough is expected to continue to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower activity and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Some temporary breaks in shower activity can be expected as the day progresses.

However, the area remains unstable with the return of showers expected.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.