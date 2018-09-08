A high-pressure system is becoming the dominant feature across the island chain.

Occasional cloudiness and scattered showers can be expected across the area during the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, by Wednesday into Thursday, a trough is expected to generate a slight increase in moisture and instability across the island chain.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Florence is located in the Central Tropical Atlantic and Tropical Storm Gordon is located over the northern Gulf of Mexico at 5:00 am.

These systems do not pose a direct threat to Dominica.

Additionally, a strong tropical wave currently located over the far Eastern Atlantic is being monitored for development over the next several days.

This system is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 12 to 24 hours with waves peaking up to 5.0ft.