Shower activity associated with an area of low pressure and a tropical wave located in the Central Tropical Atlantic remains well organized and a tropical depression could form at any time soon.

However, upper-level conditions are forecast to become unfavorable and the system is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure before it approaches the Lesser Antilles by late Saturday into Sunday.

Regardless of development, this system is projected to generate an increase in cloudiness and shower activity across the Island chain, particularly from overnight Saturday into early Monday.

In the meantime, a trough system is expected to produce occasional cloudiness and scattered showers across the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Breezy and hazy conditions are expected to persist during the next 24 to 48 hours.