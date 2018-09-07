The Dominica Meteorological Service has said a weather system located in the Eastern Atlantic is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week.

The system, which is an area of low pressure, is being monitored for development over the next few days.

It has a high chance of development as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

At 2:00 pm the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said associated shower and thunderstorm activity has not been sufficiently organized to designate the system as a tropical depression.

“Only a slight increase in organization would lead to the initiation of advisories on this system, possibly as early as later today or tonight,” the center said.

The NHC said the system has a 90 percent chance of development in the next five days.

Meanwhile, a surface trough is expected to result in some weak instability across Dominica today into Saturday resulting in an increase in cloudiness, shower activity and a chance of isolated thunderstorms by afternoon.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution during that period.