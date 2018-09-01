WEATHER: Tropical wave affecting DominicaDominica Meteorological Service - Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 at 8:34 AM
A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and possible thunderstorm activity across the island chain, including Dominica, during the next 24 to 36 hours.
Moisture and instability are projected to linger across the area through early Friday.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.