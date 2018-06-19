A tropical wave will continue to generate cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the central and southern portions of the island chain during today.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave over the Tropical Atlantic is expected to move across the area on Wednesday.

Additionally, another tropical wave currently across the Central Tropical Atlantic should approach the Lesser Antilles by Thursday.

This wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and isolated thunderstorm activity across the area.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.