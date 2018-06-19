WEATHER: Tropical wave affecting Dominica; more on the wayDominica Meteorological Service - Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 at 8:46 AM
A tropical wave will continue to generate cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the central and southern portions of the island chain during today.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise caution.
Meanwhile, a tropical wave over the Tropical Atlantic is expected to move across the area on Wednesday.
Additionally, another tropical wave currently across the Central Tropical Atlantic should approach the Lesser Antilles by Thursday.
This wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and isolated thunderstorm activity across the area.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.
5 Comments
Dominica is going to be in serious trouble if hit by another major hurricane this year. Do not expect financial help from the international community till the Prime Minister/Minister of Finance fully accounts for the millions that was donated after hurricane Maria, the whereabouts of those millions will have to be determined before any more help is rendered by the world community, they are going to want full accounting first to make sure that the money is not siphoned off by nefarious politicians and put into their personal overseas bank accounts.
We get rain or sun; it has been that way forever… What’s the big deal? Everything is always gloom and doom with some of you!!! Stupzz. Thank you Lord for the rain that will water the earth and fill our rivers. You are so good to us! @Rossnof, partner get over yourself!
eh, we dead man ? i doe suffer enough ?God help us!!!!
The signs for this year’s hurricane are not good and it appears there might be some major hurricanes forming in the tropical Atlantic in Sept./Oct. I hope Dominica isn’t being hit by one this year because one thing is for sure the country is unlikely to ‘recover’ from another one. The biggest problem I see is a complete collapse of healthcare, the already fragile road network being completely destroyed and water and electricity being finally destroyed beyond repair. Don’t count on the international community to donate and bail out Dominica year in year out, in particular since your PM is becoming more isolated within the UN. Other nations are not as stupid and forgiving than the majority of Dominican citizens. Be under no illusion!
I’m just concerned about those who have inadequate roofing over their heads. Hope the weather will not too much of an additional burden on you. May mother nature hold back its fury.