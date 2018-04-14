Clouds over Roseau on Tuesday morning

Weak unstable conditions due to the presence of a tropical wave and a trough system are expected to generate occasional cloudiness and scattered showers across the island chain during the next 24 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.