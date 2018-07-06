A relatively dry and stable atmosphere can be expected across the island during the earlier part of the morning before the approach of a tropical wave.

Convective activity associated with this tropical wave is projected to move across the Lesser Antilles during today and Friday with enhancement by an upper-level trough.

An increase in cloudiness and shower activity can be expected as the day progresses.

Shower activity could be moderate to heavy at times, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms by late afternoon into Friday morning.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rock are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution as a flood watch or warning may be issued if conditions warrant.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. An increase in wave heights can be expected by tomorrow.