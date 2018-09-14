Lingering moisture following the passage of Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to maintain cloudiness, showers and possible thunderstorm activity across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, today.

An improvement in conditions is anticipated during the overnight period.

A FLOOD WARNING will remain in effect until 6:00 pm today, as some areas are already saturated.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be vigilant and should exercise extreme caution.

Rough seas are expected today with waves up to 10.0ft.

The High-Surf Advisory was discontinued at 6:00 am.

The Small-Craft Warning remains in effect until 6:00 pm today.