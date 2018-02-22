WEATHER UPDATE: Flood Watch remains in effect till 6:00 pmDominica News Online - Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 at 8:55 AM
A dissipating frontal boundary moving southwards across the Lesser Antilles is expected to produce increased cloudiness and shower activity across the area during today into tomorrow.
As a result of this, a Flood Watch is in effect for Dominica until 6:00 pm this evening. This may be upgraded to a Flood Warning if conditions warrant.
Persons in areas one to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution during the period.
Rough seas are expected with waves peaking up to 15.0 feet during the next 24 to 48 hours.
As a result, a small craft warning and a high surf advisory are in effect for above normal seas and high winds until 12 noon on Saturday.
Small craft operators, persons living near the coast and other sea users, particularly on the northern and eastern coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.
