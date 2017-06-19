Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the southern Caribbean but is posing no direct threat to Dominica.

However, residents are advised to monitor the progress of this system and to remain vigilant as a feeder band from the system could move across the island resulting in an increase in rainfall, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds during the next 24 hours.

A small craft warning is already in effect for Dominica until 6pm on Tuesday for above normal seas and high winds.

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located by an Air force Hurricane Hunter aircraft to be near latitude 9.4 north, longitude 59.8 west or about 125 miles or 200 km southeast of Trinidad.

The system is now moving quickly toward the west northwest near 30 mph (48 km/h) and is expected to continue at a slightly slower speed over the next 48 hours.

On the forecast track, the tropical storm is expected to move near or over Trinidad and the Eastern Coast of Venezuela tonight and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical storm force winds now extend outward up to 80 miles or 130 km mainly north of the center.