Unstable conditions associated with the presence of Tropical Storm Bret in the region are expected to result in an increase in cloudiness, shower activity and gusty winds on Tuesday.

Residents are advised to exercise caution as they go about their business today and persons in vulnerable areas are asked to exercise caution.

A small craft warning and a high surf advisory are in effect for Dominica up to 6:00 pm because of dangerous seas, particularly on the east coast, and high winds.

All users of the sea and persons living near the coast are advised to exercise extreme caution.

The Dominica Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide you with the necessary updates.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Bret located about 80 miles west of Trinidad at 5:00 am and tropical storm warnings have been discontinued for Trinidad and Grenada.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph or 65 km/h with higher gusts and extend outward up to 125 miles or 205 km from the center. Bret is moving towards the west-northwest near 21 mph or 33 km/h. On the forecast track, the storm continues to move away from Trinidad and across the northeastern section of South America towards the ABC islands.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Portions of Venezuela (from Pedernales to Cumana including Isla de Margarita)

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Aruba

* Bonaire

* Curacao