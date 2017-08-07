A website has been created to capture suggested names for a number of select public buildings in Dominica. The address of the website is www.opm.gov.dm/names.

According to a release, during his feature address at the opening of the New West Bridge on May 1st, Dominica’s Prime Minister the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit said that in five, ten, twenty years from now, the bridge could not be called the New West Bridge.

He said: “It is today billed as “The New West Bridge” but clearly, five, ten, twenty years from now; it cannot be so called because it would not be still new. That is why I think we have to find a name for it. We have to immortalize this chapter in our nation’s page of history. I do not wish unilaterally to impose a name on you. I want for each of you to go away from here this evening, thinking of a suitable and fitting name for this impressive new piece of Dominican architecture and engineering.”

Skerrit continued, “Very soon, we shall make public the website to which each of you can go and suggest an appropriate name for this gateway. We shall assess your entries and I would wish to be in a position to announce the chosen name on November 3rd, as part of my Independence address to the nation, so you have six months to think about it and six months to wait for the unveiling of the appropriate tag line for this magnificent piece of infrastructure.”

Other public buildings for which members of the general public can suggest names include:

1) The New National Hospital

2) Select Wards of the New National Hospital

3) The National Multi-Sports Complex