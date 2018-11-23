Welfare Division unable to deal with criminal aspect of child abuse says Jemma Azille-LewisDominica News Online - Friday, November 23rd, 2018 at 9:19 AM
It appears as if the Welfare Division has its hand tied when it comes to dealing with certain aspects of the abuse of minors in Dominica, especially the criminal part of the problem.
Coordinator of the Child Abuse Prevention Unit, Jemma Azille-Lewis, said the Division deals only with the social aspect of child protection, contrary to what many people might think.
She spoke this week after several explicit videos, purportedly showing minors being abused, were widely circulated on social media, prompting calls by many for the Division to do more.
But Azille-Lewis explained why the Welfare Division cannot do a whole lot to address the matter especially from a criminal perspective.
“We are not the police,” she explained. “Sometimes persons mix us up with what the police do in terms of arresting and charging and bringing matters before the court for prosecution. The Welfare Division is responsible for the social aspect of child protection. We ensure that persons are educated, programs and activities are implemented.”
She went on to say the Division deals with matters such as when there is a need for family intervention from a social aspect and it does the social inquiry aspect of child protection.
“In terms of the criminal aspect, this is left to the police…” Azille-Lewis said.
She added that certain things have to be done before a child is removed from the home.
“We can remove children from certain homes but it’s a process where that matter has to go through the court,” she remarked. “We need police intervention to assist us in those matters. It is not what you see on television … it is much more than that. Certain laws have to be in place for you to be able to implement certain activities.
She said that the Division can put children in homes and alternate care but there is a process and that process has to ensure that the law is followed.
“And it is a matter that has to be brought before the court,” Azille-Lewis said.
Comments
Maybe i dont understand, but to me she doesnt make any sense ” We are not the police”. Nobody said they were. Welfare Officers should at lease get in contact with the children every week or month. Check up on them to make sure that there needs are being catered. She should atleast educate the readers on the process to having a child removed from an abusive home… It does not have to take the media to realise that the Division has more work to do
This is the unvarnished, undeniable truth. All the public institutions in Dominica are grossly compromised. Dominica suffers from “Go to your Minister” syndrome. To receive any government job or contract, no matter how small or large, it has to be at the behest of a minister of government. The best person for a government job is rejected in favor of a political diehard who does not have the requisite intellect for the tasks at hand. The entire civil service is laden with political functionaries who feel obligated to please their demigod, Dr.² Skerrit and not the people.
Worst goverment establishment
in Dominica.
As far as I am concern Welfare Division is now a waste of time.
It’s obvious why the authorities are not interested in taking these kinds of cases seriously. It’s either they are guilty of the crime themselves or they have friends who are guilty of it. For that reason, I don’t expect the laws to change any time soon because that law was made to protect men and rapists. Unless people start taking to the streets and demanding something be done nothing will be done. We need to threaten the government with our votes – give them an ultimatum. See how fast they will act.
That not making sense, I understand what she saying inno but allu not even trying to protect dem children with that type of attitude. welfare in other countries do take children from places of abuse, nobody not telling u to arrest the abuser, you simply have to protect the child. you saying socially, but society is made of laws– why not have a team of lawyers? have more sense man, too much coshoney does be happening in d.a in dem days.
DNO can you ask her what is the process??? like I am reading what she says but I now have more questions than answers… what is the process? at least fully inform the public.
Also, even with the PROCESS, there are certain situations that call for urgent action and while managing the situation take legal action. You trying to tell me legal process takes all of 3-5 years to allow children to get abused, grow up reach 18 then you claim they are adults so they now need to state their own case if they wish? Is that the process.
If it was linton that had do something see how fast it would have laws to handle it but since I know myself I know stories of children getting abused, more than 20 years later nothing yet can be done.