Glentist Baptiste, 18, of Wesley has been charged with the murder of Palmer Phillip Belsuget of Wesley.

Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Simon Edwards said that Baptiste was charged on the 21st of December, 2018.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has concluded investigations into homicide and has charged Blentiste Baptiste, male, 18 years of Wesley, with murder of his uncle Palmer Phillip Blesuget, male, 54 years of Wesley. The deceased Palmar Blesuget was struck with a concrete block by Baptise on Friday 21st December, 2018 at Wesley and was a patient at the Princess Margret Hospital (PMH) until his death on Wednesday 2nd of January 2019,” Edwards reported.

Baptiste will appear in court on Monday 7th January, 2019.