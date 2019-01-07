Wesley man charged with murderDominica News Online - Monday, January 7th, 2019 at 11:34 AM
Glentist Baptiste, 18, of Wesley has been charged with the murder of Palmer Phillip Belsuget of Wesley.
Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Simon Edwards said that Baptiste was charged on the 21st of December, 2018.
“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has concluded investigations into homicide and has charged Blentiste Baptiste, male, 18 years of Wesley, with murder of his uncle Palmer Phillip Blesuget, male, 54 years of Wesley. The deceased Palmar Blesuget was struck with a concrete block by Baptise on Friday 21st December, 2018 at Wesley and was a patient at the Princess Margret Hospital (PMH) until his death on Wednesday 2nd of January 2019,” Edwards reported.
Baptiste will appear in court on Monday 7th January, 2019.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.