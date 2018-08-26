The West Coast Cooperative Credit Union (WCCU) 2018 scholarship has gone to Raynolvens Merzier of St. Joseph. The award will enable Merzier, a successful student at the Grade Six National Assessment Examination, to attend secondary school for the next five years.

In a press release, the WCCU describes this latest scholarship as a demonstration of its decision “to stand by our commitment to the communities we serve and to the wholesome development of the children and wards of members.”

Each year, the society awards one student the scholarship on the basis of merit. It provides for the purchase of text books and stationery, and the payment of transportation and examination fees for the scholars’ school life provided that the awardee maintains creditable performance.

“West Coast is honored to support members by helping to facilitate the education of our youth. We know that this adds value to the communities that we serve, and increases the quality of life of our people. We are delighted to have assisted various families over the years,” the WCCU states in the release.

It adds that the continuing West Coast scholars – Lanaya Townsend, Gracelyn Victor and Bill Frederick from Salisbury and Grace Vidal from Coulibistrie, who are now into their fifth, fourth, third and second years at secondary school, have already received text books and stationery for the upcoming school year.

“We wish them another successful year on their academic journey,” the West Coast CU states and goes on to congratulate its 2013 scholarship recipient, Chalika Vidal, a top awardee of the ITSS 2018 graduating class and a top performer for her school at the CSEC Examinations. “We take this opportunity to congratulate Ms. Vidal on her achievements at the 2018 CSEC Exams, and to wish her the best in future endeavors.”

“West Coast Cooperative Credit Union also congratulates our new scholar, Raynolvens Merzier, and his parents. We wish him a very successful academic career,” the release stated.