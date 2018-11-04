Whitchurch IGA Supercentre has launched its Essential Services Discount Program where police officers, Fire Officers, nurses and teachers will now receive 5 percent off at that company.

The program came into effect on Thursday, November 1st.

“During this independence season we saw it fit to give back in any way that we can and we decided to offer a discount to members of these essential services who continue to serve their country tirelessness despite all odds, particularly after what we went through last year,” Marketing Manager of H.H.V Whitchurch & Co. Ltd, Michelle Joseph said at a press conference on Thursday. “They continue to do it with a smile on their faces with the best and most positive attitude.”

She continued, “We dubbed this the Essential Services Discount Program and what it entails is that all active members who are teachers, nurses, police officers and fire officers will receive 5 percent off their purchases of a minimum of $100 at the Whitchurch IGA Supercentre.”

Joseph explained that the discount is separate but it does not take away the other benefits that are offered at the Supercentre.

“Individuals who are loyalty customers, that will continue. So, it is an added bonus just as a way of saying thank you for what you do on a daily basis and that we, at Whitchurch, appreciate you,” she noted.

She explained that the logistics of this programme are such that, members who have the loyalty card, “we will encode it following presentation of their service ID Card and members who don’t have this card would have to sign up for the loyalty programme, so that’s an added bonus to them, as well as present their ID Service Card ”

Joseph added, “That is how we can identify you as active members of your service grouping.”

As long as the company is in a position to offer those discounts, it will continue to do so.

The program, which is only offered at the Whitchurch IGA Supercentre in Roseau, is still in its pilot stage and maybe be extended to other services.