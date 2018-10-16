WHITCO Development Institute is pleased to announce the award of the Elkin Bernard Henry (EBH) Memorial Scholarship to Trevor Charles of the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School.

The scholarship is tenable at the Dominica State College and commenced in September 2018.

Charles will pursue a two year Associate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Mathematics at the Dominica State College (DSC).

The award has a monetary value of $6,600 to cover tuition fees, books, transportation, and other learning materials.

The award-winning student must maintain a minimum of 2.75 GPA for the duration of the programme.

The scholarship was awarded in pursuit of the corporate mission of WHITCO Inc and the WHITCO Development Institute. Through the awards, the directors hope to help build a cadre of young entrepreneurs who can contribute meaningfully to the culture of entrepreneurship in Dominica.

The Isaiah Thomas Secondary School was identified as a beneficiary as the directors of WHITCO Inc originate from the West Coast of Dominica which is the catchment area for ITSS.

Charles joins Alyssa Charles, a WHITCO Inc scholar and a former student of the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School who is pursuing an Associate Degree in Economics and Entrepreneurship.

In September 2019 the Institute hopes to award two more scholarships to the DSC, one from WHITCO Inc and the other in memory of the late Elkin Bernard Henry, businessman, orator, well know politician, accountant, farmer, teacher and a former Minister of Education.

The first Elkin Bernard Henry Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Garner Harris of the St. Mary’s Academy.

In 2019, the EBH Scholarship will be available to a student of the St. Mary’s Academy who satisfies the requirements.