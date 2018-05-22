Article Link: Why Antrim road is slipping part 1

The errors of past road building survive to haunt us today. Henry Hesketh Joudou Bell, British Administrator of Dominica (1899-1906), used a grant from the British government to construct a road up the Antrim Valley which he called the ‘Imperial Road’ and which is still important today.

The administrator before him had planned to use the grant to cut a road inland from Layou across the island down the Melville Hall valley to the north coast. Bell had other ideas. He directed that a road be cut from Canefield up through Roger to Sylvania (where his boss in England allowed him to buy an estate). The road would go as far as Bassinwill (now Bells) and then turn down over the ‘Layou Flats’ through Carlholm to the west coast. This was aimed at opening up land to British investors and was one of Dominica’s many ‘schemes and dreams’ which have failed miserably before and since.

At that time, only a bridle track fit for horses and mules went up the Antrim Valley. Bell was going to turn this into his ‘Imperial Road’ fit for wheeled traffic (although there was as yet no motor vehicles in Dominica). But one has to think of the future so his engineer, William Miller, began his zig-zag road into the hills from Canefield.

The reason this road has so many hairpin bends is that in those days even the first gear of the early vehicles was rather weak. So that to get a gentle gradient the road had to make many bends to maintain a gentle slope. Remember too that there was no heavy earth moving equipment. This road was built by basic manpower using pick-axes, shovels and wheelbarrows. And here we are still using this exact route in the 21st century!

When they reached Antrim, they faced a challenge: The old French 18th century bridle path did not go where the road goes today. It avoided the sliding cliff and went down into the valley, around the old Antrim estate house (that is still there abandoned). It zig-zagged into the river and up the other side of the valley past Springfield and through L’imprevue estate, which is located on a flat above Springfield, and approached Sylvania from another angle. If you go into the bush you can still see the old stone ‘pavé’ road behind Antrim house going down to the river.

The Imperial Road passes on the left-hand side of this diagram showing Morne Trois Pitons inside an older wider crater, appearing in ‘Volcanic Hazard Atlas of the Lesser Antilles’, UWI Seismic Research Unit.But engineer Miller was not going that way. He had to make a bridge higher up so that his future motor cars could cross the river. To do this he decided to dig through the sliding cliff and up along the side of the steep valley. There he built a 30ft long steel bridge to cross the river. We still cross its concrete replacement today.

When Miller reached Springfield, he wanted to make another change. Instead of going up through L’Imprevue he wanted to go along the steep valley side through Red Gully and so get to Sylvania. It would be easier for the workers who could then just toss the earth over the side of the cliff into the river below. He said the gradient would be gentler. So, Bell gave him permission.

When the road was being redone in the early 2000s I appealed to one of the lead engineers to consider going the other way and avoid the cliff and Red Gully and save on concrete retaining walls etc. But I was politely ignored. So, to avoid clogging up the DOWASCO intake and giving Roseau people red water, tons of Red Gully clay were trucked down the road at great expense and was dumped on the sliding old lake bed at Antrim. From that time the sliding cliff became worse.

But this was not the first time: A report appearing in the ‘Voice of Dominica’ Wednesday 14 April 1915 stated: ‘Four labourers working on the right side of the road through Antrim Estate were killed when the cliff collapsed on 7 April 1915. They had sought shelter from the rain.’

The following year in his report on the 1916 hurricane, Miller’s successor, P. Noble, wrote that the road was closed for a week ‘owing to the hillside at Antrim Valley Estate slipping bodily down (this cannot be termed a landslide… but I would rather attribute it to an earth tremour)’. It has never been a stable area.

Sources: Colonial Report No.23 Dominica, Road and Land Settlement: Report on the expenditure of the Parliamentary Grant in Aid, September, 1903. HMSO.

Dominica Voice Newspaper, 14 April 1915.

Report on damage caused by storm of 28th August, 1916, with an estimate for repairs: P. Noble, Colonial Engineer. Dominica.