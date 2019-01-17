Officials of the Forestry and Wildlife Division have been taking measures to solve a ‘fishy’ problem in the West of the island.

According to information reaching DNO, dead fish have been surfacing in the river where the construction of the Batalie Bridge is taking place.

DNO understands that hundreds of fish have died due to some dredging activities that is taking place by the Chinese in that area, where they had to divert the river up to a certain point and as a result thousands of fish were stranded.

When DNO contacted the Forestry and Wildlife Division on Wednesday, Forestry Ranger, Felix Eugene, said although hundreds of fish died, officials were successful in saving 3000 to 4000 of them.

“We went there, we did some salvaging operations and so we removed them from where they were trapped on the river bed and we brought them on the other side,” he said. “We did some operations there for three consecutive days.”

Felix said officials visited the area on Friday [January 11] and Monday [January 14] to help further solve the issue.

“Most of the aquatic life was taken across,” Eugene stated.

He went on to say that the quality of the water has been negatively affected because of the fish that have died there.

“There is a stench in the area,” Eugene added.

He said the situation is under control in the sense that the water was diverted to the other side and the fish were brought there.

“What we would do on every voyage, we would bring back some fresh water with us and as we scooping those that are alive we would put them in the fresh water,” Eugene explained.

Meantime, one male resident of the area who chose to remain anonymous, told DNO that some residents of Morne Rachette and Coulibistrie have raised concerns over the situation.

He said persons who often used the river are unable to do so.

“Some of the farmers also have issues,” he said.

He explained that the farmers use water from the river to take to their farms.

However, at present, this isn’t possible because the river has a stench.