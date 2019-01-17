Dominica’s Forestry & Wildlife working to resolve case of dead fish at BatalieDominica News Online - Thursday, January 17th, 2019 at 12:10 PM
Officials of the Forestry and Wildlife Division have been taking measures to solve a ‘fishy’ problem in the West of the island.
According to information reaching DNO, dead fish have been surfacing in the river where the construction of the Batalie Bridge is taking place.
DNO understands that hundreds of fish have died due to some dredging activities that is taking place by the Chinese in that area, where they had to divert the river up to a certain point and as a result thousands of fish were stranded.
When DNO contacted the Forestry and Wildlife Division on Wednesday, Forestry Ranger, Felix Eugene, said although hundreds of fish died, officials were successful in saving 3000 to 4000 of them.
“We went there, we did some salvaging operations and so we removed them from where they were trapped on the river bed and we brought them on the other side,” he said. “We did some operations there for three consecutive days.”
Felix said officials visited the area on Friday [January 11] and Monday [January 14] to help further solve the issue.
“Most of the aquatic life was taken across,” Eugene stated.
He went on to say that the quality of the water has been negatively affected because of the fish that have died there.
“There is a stench in the area,” Eugene added.
He said the situation is under control in the sense that the water was diverted to the other side and the fish were brought there.
“What we would do on every voyage, we would bring back some fresh water with us and as we scooping those that are alive we would put them in the fresh water,” Eugene explained.
Meantime, one male resident of the area who chose to remain anonymous, told DNO that some residents of Morne Rachette and Coulibistrie have raised concerns over the situation.
He said persons who often used the river are unable to do so.
“Some of the farmers also have issues,” he said.
He explained that the farmers use water from the river to take to their farms.
However, at present, this isn’t possible because the river has a stench.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
What do know, these fish dont have resilience.
weh weh weh
forsight , planning ,
what is happening nah
only in Dominica ein .
anyfing goes
It seem those Chinese come to destroy the last “pwell” Dominica has. Lord save our land.
in other for developement to take place sacrifices must be made. Dominicans like to complain to much about simple things. the trenching of the river is only temporary