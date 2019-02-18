Sherkhia Andrew from the Willstrathmore Stevens Primary School has won the 2019 Carnival Princess pageant.

She won the awards for best talent, best in costume as well as the People’s Choice Award.

Ist runner position went to Lizanne Cuffy of the Convent Preparatory School. She received the awards for Best in Party Dress and Miss Intelligence

G’nellie Williams of the St John’s Catholic Primary School took the 2nd runner up position. She received the awards for Best costume and Miss Congeniality

In fourth plcae (3rd runner up) was Shervez Seaman of the Paixbouche Primary School.

Seaman got the Miss Congeniality Award.

The show, which was organized by the Rotaract Club, was held on Sunday at the Windsor park forecourt.