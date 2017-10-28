Winair is Adding More DestinationsWindward Islands Airways - Wednesday, October 18th, 2017 at 8:56 AM
Winair is pleased to announce that we will resume operations to the destinations: Curacao, Haiti, Dominica, Guadeloupe and San Juan.
Effective October 23rd Winair will resume the following flights with partner Air Antilles Monday, Wednesday and Saturday:
Guadeloupe to Dominica,
Dominica to St. Maarten,
St. Maarten to San Juan,
San Juan to St. Maarten,
St. Maarten to Dominica,
Dominica to Guadeloupe.
In addition effective October 31st Winair will resume following services on Tuesday;
Curacao to Haiti,
Haiti to St. Maarten,
St. Maarten to Curacao.
on Saturday:
Curacao to St. Maarten,
St. Maarten to Haiti,
Haiti to Curacao.
Please consult our online booking service or your favorite travel agency for flight times and bookings.
