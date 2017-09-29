Winair : Reintroducing a Limited ScheduleDominica News Online - Friday, September 29th, 2017 at 12:39 AM
Winair repositioned our aircraft to St. Vincent prior to hurricane Irma and currently the fleet is operating
from the island of St. Kitts as fuel and security for aircraft are not yet present in St. Maarten. Winair has
performed in excess of 60 relief flights evacuating non nationals and providing transportation to legal
residents of St. Maarten.
Winair has suffered massive damage to its facilities and consequently basic telecommunications,
internet, electricity and water were disrupted making operations difficult. The resilience of our
employees who came to assist must be noted and is much appreciated by all.
Moving forward Winair is currently in the process of rebuilding and reintroducing a limited schedule
serving the following destinations: Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barth, Antigua and St. Kitts, once the
authorization is given by the appropriate authorities. We are optimistic that this will be granted by
October 1, 2017.
Tortola, Guadeloupe, Dominica and San Juan will be additional destinations once facilities and approvals
are granted for resumption of service. Winair is working with appropriate authorities to introduce a
frequency service St. Maarten – Curacao – St. Maarten to allow the public to connect with carriers
serving Curacao. In conjunction Winair will resume service to Haiti as soon as possible.
Winair has secured office space in Philipsburg to provide sales and reservation services to the public,
expected opening date is Wednesday October 4 th . Further press releases will be issued to update the
public as developments are proceeding.
In closing we thank the people, respective authorities and agencies for their support of Winair.
